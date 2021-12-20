Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen injured during a shooting in Evanston

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by: Kendria Lafleur
Teen shot in Evanston
Posted at 12:30 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 00:30:18-05

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old was injured after a shooting in Evanston.

Police responded to the United Dairy Farmers near Dana and Montgomery around 10 p.m. Sunday. That's where they discovered a boy suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital. Investigators say his injuries are non-critical. He's scheduled to receive surgery on Monday morning.

Police say a man who was pumping gas at the UDF saw the shots coming from a house nearby. His car was also hit in the shooting but he was not injured. The gas station is the center of the investigation but police are working to determine if anyone in the house is involved.

Investigators say they are looking for two males wearing all black with black hoodies.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is provided.


Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.