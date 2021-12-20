Teen injured during a shooting in Evanston

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old was injured after a shooting in Evanston.

Police responded to the United Dairy Farmers near Dana and Montgomery around 10 p.m. Sunday. That's where they discovered a boy suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital. Investigators say his injuries are non-critical. He's scheduled to receive surgery on Monday morning.

Police say a man who was pumping gas at the UDF saw the shots coming from a house nearby. His car was also hit in the shooting but he was not injured. The gas station is the center of the investigation but police are working to determine if anyone in the house is involved.

Investigators say they are looking for two males wearing all black with black hoodies.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is provided.



