Taking an at-home COVID test? Health officials want you to report the result

CINCINNATI — The Biden administration announced it’s providing $600 million in funding to produce new at home COVID-19 tests, and it's offering them to you for free.

But the director of Hamilton County Public Health said if you do test at home, it’s important you go online and report it, so that they have an accurate count of how COVID-19 is spreading.

You can do that here: https://learn.makemytestcount.org/

“Those tests are very good. They're amazingly good,” said medical director of Hamilton County Public Health, Dr. Steve Feagins. “The one thing about home tests is that it really takes two to say for sure that you negative whereas one says, you're positive.”

Dr. Feagins says it’s best to be prepared and take precautions now, because when it comes to predicting COVID-19, it's still not easy.

“This is probably the most studied virus in the history of all viruses if we still can't figure it out,” Feagins said. “We thought it would settle into some kind of pattern and it hasn’t.”

You can order your free at home COVID-19 test kits here: https://www.covid.gov/tests

