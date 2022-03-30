Watch
SUV takes down power pole, crashes into OTR school

CINCINNATI — A SUV drove through a power pole Wednesday morning and crashed into an Over-the-Rhine school, Cincinnati police said.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the Rothenberg Preparatory Academy on 1636 Main Street in OTR.

Cincinnati police said an SUV drove through a power pole and then crashed into the school. An officer told WCPO's crew at the scene three people were seen running from the car.

The school only sustained minor damage, police said.

Duke Energy is working to replace the pole. A worker said he did not believe there were any power outages.

A tow truck removed the SUV from the scene.

