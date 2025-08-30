Suspect in Colerain police shooting appears in court

COLERAIN TWP., Ohio — The man arrested for his suspected role in an officer-involved shooting on Friday night appeared in court Saturday morning to face charges.

Mark Bramble, 39, was arrested Friday night after allegedly threatening police in an accident that began when he fled from a domestic disturbance investigation.

An official spokesperson for Colerain Township told WCPO that at approximately 7:23 p.m. on Friday, Colerain Township police officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Deshler Drive for a report of domestic trouble. During the investigation, Bramble fled from the officers in a vehicle, leading to a police chase that ended in the area of Commons Circle and Mall Drive.

Bramble displayed a firearm at police officers, and the officers discharged their weapons, hitting him. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to UC Medical Center for treatment.

No officers were injured. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

Bramble appeared in court Saturday to face a total of 9 charges — including felonious assault, aggravated menacing and illegally possessing a gun.

The judge ordered that Bramble cannot have a firearm. He has also been denied bail until his next court date on September 3 when the decision will be reassessed.