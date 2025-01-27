Suspect arrested following fatal Adams County shooting, victim identified

MANCHESTER, Ohio — One person has been arrested following a fatal shooting in Manchester, Ohio early Sunday morning.

According to a press release by the Adams County Sheriffs Office, crews received reports of shots fired around 4:42 a.m. in the 300 block of E 7th Street.

When deputies arrived on scene they discovered one victim suffering from fatal injuries who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim has been identified as James D Land, 47.

Witnesses told police of a suspect vehicle leaving the area, which lead to the arrest of suspect Jason Strain, 43, of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Strain is currently being held in Warren County Jail in Kentucky on local charges and charges out of Adams County.

This is an ongoing investigation.