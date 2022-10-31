Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr.

In a statement released by the Superintendent, it is said that law enforcement determined the threat to not be credible and said that it was a swatting incident or "a false threat reporting of a serious incident to elicit a significant response from police and other emergency services."

The Superintendent stated that after speaking with Chief David Birk of the Middletown Police Department, school on Monday would be held, albeit with an increased police presence.

The statement from the Superintendent also stated that an additional high school in Butler County also received a threat, but WCPO is still working to confirm the second school threat.

