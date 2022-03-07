Superintendent: Student arrested after bringing gun to West Clermont High School

BATAVIA, Ohio — A student was arrested after bringing a gun and a bullet into West Clermont High School Monday morning.

The gun was found after another student at the Batavia school reported to school administration that a student had a bullet in their possession, according to to Superintendent Natasha L. Adams. School leadership "immediately" isolated the student and found a weapon during a search, Adams said. They secured the weapon and the student was taken into custody by Union Township police.

Adams said there was no known threat toward any student or staff member.

"While that is a small comfort, it did not and does not impact the seriousness with how we are handling this incident," Adams wrote in a press release.

Superintendent Adams released a statement about the incident via a press release:

"Our West Clermont schools are filled with people who care deeply for our students and everyday they are doing all that they can to watch out for them and to keep them safe. We have rigorous safety protocols in place, our school administration routinely conducts roundtable exercises with local law enforcement to prepare for unexpected situations at school, students and staff regularly practice school safety drills, and the district maintains open lines of communication with our first responders. We all have a role to play in ensuring our schools remain safe places for learning. Please take time to remind your child that they should tell an adult if they hear about the possibility of a weapon at or near school or if they know about a student who has a weapon. Saying something when you see something truly makes a difference—and it likely helped prevent today's incident from escalating."

The new West Clermont High School opened in 2017. More than 2,000 students are enrolled at the school. It is apart of the West Clermont Local School District, which serves Batavia, Amelia and Withamsville in Clermont County.

