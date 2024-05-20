Students hospitalized after East Clinton Local Schools bus involved in crash on I-71, district says

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Several students from East Clinton Local School District were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus, Superintendent Eric Magee said Monday night.

Clinton County dispatchers told WHIO-TV in Dayton that the bus was involved in a reported hit-and-run crash on I-71. Magee told WCPO both the district and Ohio State Highway Patrol were investigating the crash.

"These situations are stressful for everyone involved, especially the students," Magee said. "We are thankful that the accident was not more serious than it was."

Magee did not give an exact number of students hospitalized but said they were all being checked for "what appear to be minor injuries." Dispatchers said there were more than 35 students on board the bus at the time of the crash.

WCPO reached out to OSHP for more information.