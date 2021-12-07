Watch
String of lights spotted in sky connected to Starlink satellite

A website tracking SpaceX's Starlink satellites found high visibility in Greater Cincinnati this weekend.
Posted at 10:39 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 22:41:57-05

CINCINNATI — It's a bird, it's a plane, it's...SpaceX satellites.

People living in Greater Cincinnati might have noticed a string of lights flying through the sky Monday night. While some may have hoped for a UFO, there's a pretty straightforward answer: the lights are Starlink satellites from Elon Musk's SpaceX.

Starlink is a broadband internet service that works by using "a constellation of multiple satellites" orbiting Earth. SpaceX said the satellites have a much lower orbit than satellites used by most internet services, designed for rural areas where connectivity is low.

Find Starlink, a website tracking Starlink satellites, reported the newest satellite was visible in the Cincinnati area around 7 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Monday. The tracker also reported greater visibility over the weekend, with a chance for visibility early Dec. 8.

WCPO 9 viewers tried to capture the string of lights, sending photos and videos of the sky over the weekend.

