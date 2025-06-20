Stretch of West Fork Road near I-74, Putz's Creamy Whip to close for 45 days

CINCINNATI — A nearly 1.5-mile stretch of West Fork Road will close for 45 days starting Monday, June 23, the City of Cincinnati announced.

The busy west-side thoroughfare will close between Montana Avenue, near where the I-74 exit lets out, and Shepherds Creek Road from Monday, June 23 through Wednesday, August 6.

According to the city, the closure is for "emergency landslide repairs."

There is an active landslide adjacent to an existing drilled pier retaining wall that's been used to stabilize previous landslides in the area, the city said. To repair this current landslide, the city plans to extend the existing retaining wall east by 210 feet, according to the city.

Access to Putz's Creamy Whip and other businesses on West Fork Road will be maintained by the detour the city has planned out for drivers.

Here's how you'll have to drive to get in and out of Putz's Creamy Whip this summer:

However, that detour will more than double the distance for drivers; taking West Fork Road from Montana to Shepherd's Creek is roughly 1.3 miles. Traveling Shepherd's Creek to Colerain Avenue and back down an unclosed portion of West Fork Road to Montana is instead roughly 4.3 miles.

As a result, drivers who rely on West Fork Road will need to allocate more time for their trip.

You can see the detour route recommended in blue below, while the closed portion of West Fork Road is in red: