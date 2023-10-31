Statewide alert issued for missing 15-year-old who could be in Dayton area

A statewide alert has been issued for a missing teenager who could be in the Dayton area, according to the Ohio Attorney General's office.

An Amber Alert has not been issued, but officials said they believe 15-year-old Anna Stover could be in danger, because she requires medication that could run out if she isn't located.

She hasn't been seen since 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the AG's office. Officials issued the alert just after midnight Tuesday morning, which said law enforcement is concerned for Stover's safety.

Stover was last seen leaving her home in Willard, Ohio which is in Huron County, but officials said they believe she could be in the Dayton, Ohio area.

She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white tennis shoes. She is roughly five feet, four inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Stover's whereabouts are asked to call the Willard Police Department at 419.933.2561.