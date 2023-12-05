State Fire Marshall called to house fire in Clinton County

MARTINSVILLE, Ohio — The State Fire Marshal has been called to the scene of a house fire in Clinton County.

The home on South High Street near Martinsville caught fire Tuesday morning. Officials have not yet said whether anyone was hurt in the fire, but an ambulance from Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District was also on the scene.

Officials on scene didn't provide any information about what happened, but the State Fire Marshal's office said they are still investigating what happened at the home.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.