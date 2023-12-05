Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

State Fire Marshall called to house fire in Clinton County

Clinton County fire
Andrew Rowan
Clinton County fire
Posted at 12:23 PM, Dec 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-05 12:31:30-05

MARTINSVILLE, Ohio — The State Fire Marshal has been called to the scene of a house fire in Clinton County.

The home on South High Street near Martinsville caught fire Tuesday morning. Officials have not yet said whether anyone was hurt in the fire, but an ambulance from Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District was also on the scene.

Officials on scene didn't provide any information about what happened, but the State Fire Marshal's office said they are still investigating what happened at the home.

This is a developing story, WCPO will update as more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Coroner: Woman dies six months after house fire in North College Hill Northbound lanes of I-75/I-71 re-opened after semi fire caused closure Highway reopened after crash, car fire closed I-275 in Colerain

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.