Staff member hospitalized after trying to save guest at Coney Island

CINCINNATI — A staff member dove in to save a guest at Coney Island and was taken to the hospital on Monday, according to a spokesperson for the park.

The spokesperson said the staff member jumped into the water "in an attempt to rescue a guest" and was pulled underwater. Lifeguards then rescued both the guest and the staff member.

The guest did not need medical attention after the incident, but the staff member was taken to a hospital by the Anderson Township Fire Department, the spokesperson said.

No information has been released about that person's condition.