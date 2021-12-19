St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky is handing out free winter coats

COVINGTON, Ky. — St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky provided free winter coats Saturday morning to neighbors in need. The organization hosted distribution events at the Life Learning Center in Covington and Cristo Rey Catholic Church in Florence from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. The goal is to distribute 4,000 winter coats this year.

“The need is still very significant,” said Karen Zengel, St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s Executive Director. “The aftermath I guess, of the pandemic, continues, and it does not seem to be subsiding. And so anyway that we can help free up income for people to be able to use towards their basic financial obligations is a huge help to someone who might be struggling to make ends meet.”

Those unable to collect a coat Saturday can call the organization’s assistance line to receive a coat. The number is 859-341-3219.

