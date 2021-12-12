Dayton, Ky. school seeking donations to fill students’ holiday wish lists

DAYTON, Ky. — A high school in Northern Kentucky is asking for donations to help fulfill students' holiday wish lists.

Dayton High School is holding a fundraiser for underprivileged students in the district.

School officials said need in the region has skyrocketed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Three years ago, the school filled wish lists for roughly 50-60 students; last year, the school served 140 students.

This year is on track to see a similar amount. As of Friday, 20 students' lists were still unfulfilled.

The school hopes to also include blankets and activities for each student's family, like gingerbread house kits.

Those interested in adopting one of the remaining students can reach out to Georgia Harris at georgia.harris@dayton.kyschools.us. People can also donate individual items on a student's wish list through the Dayton High School's Amazon wish list, or make a monetary donation to the school's fundraiser on Facebook.

The fundraisers will end on Friday, Dec. 17.