St. Rita's School for the Deaf hosts annual Heroes Shootout

St. Rita's School for the Deaf is hosting its 2022 Heroes Shootout Wednesday. The Evendale Fire Department will go up against the school this year in the annual event.
Posted at 8:26 AM, May 11, 2022
CINCINNATI — St. Rita School for the Deaf is facing off with the Evendale Fire Department for the school's Heroes Shootout.

The annual basketball game is a long-standing St. Rita's tradition, and tip-off is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the school in Evendale.

The school — which is the first accredited high school for the Deaf in Ohio — uses this annual game to honor folks who serve the community, such as the Evendale Fire Department. The event is also a way for students to interact with these heroes as well. After the game, students and staff will get the chance to check out fire trucks and talk to the firefighters.

Opening 106 years ago, the St. Rita School for the Deaf has served 2,600 students in its history.

