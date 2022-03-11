St. Patrick's Day Parade returns to Cincinnati on Saturday

CINCINNATI — After canceling the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Patrick's Day Parade will return on Saturday.

The parade steps off on Mehring Way at Paul Brown Stadium at noon and will head up Joe Nuxhall Way to The Banks, where some bars will open earlier than normal for parade-goers. The parade will be over around 3 p.m.

More than 80 entries of floats and organizations have been submitted for the parade.

To accommodate the parade, several roads will close Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m:



Mehring Way will close between Gest and Elm Streets

Central Avenue will be closed south of West Pete Rose Way

Beginning at 11:30 a.m., the following streets will close:



Mehring Way will be closed between Gest St. and East Pete Rose Way

Elm Street will be closed between Freedom Way and Mehring Way

Race Street will close south of Second Street, but garage access will still be available

Marian Spencer Way will be closed between Second Street and Ted Berry Way, with garage access still available

Joe Nuxhall Way will close between Second Street and Mehring Way

Freedom Way will close between Race Street and Joe Nuxhall Way

Parking along the parade route will not be available.