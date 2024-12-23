Springdale drive-by shooting leaves one in critical condition

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following a drive-by shooting in Springdale Sunday night.

According to police on scene, crews received reports of shots fired at the 200 block of Bedford Glen Lane around 6:20 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigations lead police to believe this was a drive-by shooting.

The victim was transported to UC West Chester in stable, but critical condition.

Police have a suspect in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.