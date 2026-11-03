Southwest Ohio voters share hopes and doubts on election eve as early ballots top 1.6 million statewide

CINCINNATI — More than 1.6 million Ohioans have already cast an early or absentee ballot — including nearly 200,000 in Southwest Ohio — but with Election Day just hours away, voters across the region say they're feeling everything from confidence to uncertainty.

The campaign ads are almost over. The rallies have made their final stops. And now, Ohio voters get the last word.

WATCH:

Southwest Ohio voters share hopes and doubts on election eve

Some voters say they're exhausted by the political climate under Republicans.

"It's been such a challenging almost ten years now!" Mary Carson said.

Other voters told WCPO they are excited about a new type of republican leadership.

"I think doing things on a wish and prayer has been going on for too long! Let's hear some concrete stuff!" one voter said.

On election eve, some voters like Isaac Kemp are still weighing their choice.

"Honestly, I look at these two candidates, and I don't really like either of them... So, it's really just going to be a matter of who do I like least, and that's the person I'm not going to vote for. So it's really a question of two bad choices." Kemp said.

Independent voter Percy Fleming, who attended Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy's last stop Monday, says he's thinking about taxes, infrastructure and data centers.

"Honestly, I would say honesty is the word that I would want to hear from these individuals...So just hopefully honesty and that they stay true to what they say they're going to do." Fleming said.

For Republicans gathering for Ramaswamy's final push, the mood was more confident. Warren County Republican Chairman Christian Mays says early turnout has been encouraging.

"Republicans are excited, they're energized, and they've shown up to vote. And tomorrow is just going to be a bonus." Mays said.

Across town, at an election-eve church gathering, multiple faith communities came together.

"It's getting harder and harder each day to make ends meet. And we need leaders to help us respond to those issues, not bring us to war!" Mimi Chamberlin, a Westwood reverend with the United Church of Christ, said.

Damon Johnson is approaching his first real step into politics with one request from Democrats.

"Hopefully the prices go down on gas…basic foods; eggs, milk…stuff like that!" Johnson said.

After months of campaigning, millions of dollars in political ads and more than a million Ohioans already voting, the rest of Ohio gets its say Tuesday.

"We hope coming out of the elections, no matter who is elected, that there will be a new emphasis on the ways in which our policies reflect a care for our neighbors." Carson, a Westwood reverend with Westside Churches United, said.

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