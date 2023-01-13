Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southbound I-71 in Clinton County will be closed for hours for overturned semi

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Ohio_State_Highway_Patrol_car.jpg
Posted at 6:39 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 06:39:03-05

A stretch of I-71 south will remain closed for hours while crews clean up after a semi truck crashed Thursday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 10:21 p.m. Thursday near Liberty Township in Clinton County.

OSHP said the driver of a 2021 Volvo semi truck traveled off the right side of the highway, hit multiple trees and overturned.

The driver of the semi was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The southbound lanes closed for the crash Thursday night and OSHP said it would remain closed for several more hours into Friday morning.

Watch Live:

Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
NKY parents outraged after expelled student who made kill list returns to school OSHP: 1 dead after crash in Brown County Bond hearing delayed for Elwood Jones, man granted new trial in 1994 murder

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.