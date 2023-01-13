Southbound I-71 in Clinton County will be closed for hours for overturned semi

A stretch of I-71 south will remain closed for hours while crews clean up after a semi truck crashed Thursday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 10:21 p.m. Thursday near Liberty Township in Clinton County.

OSHP said the driver of a 2021 Volvo semi truck traveled off the right side of the highway, hit multiple trees and overturned.

The driver of the semi was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The southbound lanes closed for the crash Thursday night and OSHP said it would remain closed for several more hours into Friday morning.