Some Duke Energy Ohio customers could qualify for $500 bill credit

CINCINNATI — More than $3 million is available to Duke Energy customers in need of financial assistance.

Senior citizens 65 or older and any low-income customers could qualify for a one-time payment of $500 toward their natural gas bill, the company announced. To qualify, the person's income must be at or below 250% of the federal poverty line and they must have an account registered in their name.

Funds are available through Community Action Agencies in the Tri-State. Customers that meet the income requirements should contact their county's location. To find the number for each county in Southwest Ohio, click here.

Customers 65 or older who need assistance should contact the Council on Aging at 513-721-1025 or Clermont Senior Services at 513-536-4004.

The credit is available until all money has been pledged to qualifying customers.

People who are struggling to pay their bills can also receive up to a $300 credit every year through the Share the Light Fund. For more information, click here.

