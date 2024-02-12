Some CPS parents pushing back on proposed "grade reconfiguration" at Madisonville schools

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools is exploring a possible “grade configuration” at its Madisonville campuses, including John P. Parker Elementary, the former Bramble School and Shroder High School.

A representative for the district said no decision about any action has been reached. The board is set to discuss recommendations for reconfiguration at a board meeting Wednesday.

Some parents and teachers are voicing opposition to any changes.

“We're getting bullied out of our school,” said Marilyn Ingram, who has three kids at John P. Parker.

The board began exploring reconfiguration after purchasing the former Bramble School and opening a preschool on the campus this school year.

“I've been going to every board meeting,” Ingram said. “We want things to stay the way that they are.”

The district distributed a survey among parents that asked them to evaluate possible changes, including splitting elementary grades between John P. Parker and Bramble. The survey suggested the district was looking at the possibility of moving younger grades to Bramble, while keeping older elementary students at John P. Parker.

The survey also asked families to consider whether they’d like to see junior high grades moved to John P. Parker as well.

Several respondents in the survey expressed that they were open for change at the campuses.

“I just want to make sure that our younger kids are safe and they have opportunity to grow and be able to make their own paths without being influenced by an older crowd,” Ingram said.

Christina Ullrich has a daughter in preschool at John P. Parker.

“I think it would be detrimental to the community,” she said. “This has been just such an amazing experience. She's just absolutely grown academically and socially and I would hate for that to be disrupted.”

A representative from the district said no one from CPS was available to comment on any proposals being discussed, but noted that the district has led community engagement meetings on proposed changes.

Kate Botos, a John P. Parker mom, doesn’t think that engagement went far enough.

“My expectation was better community engagement after the 5:30 timeslot, (on) Saturday mornings, Sunday afternoons,” Botos said.

Several parents and at least one student from John P. Parker spoke out about the proposals at a board meeting last week, urging the board the consider keeping the campus the same.

A representative from CPS said the superintendent was preparing to share recommendations on reconfiguration at a board meeting on Wednesday. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the district education headquarters.