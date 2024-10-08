Skyline Chili celebrating 75th birthday with Fountain Square party

CINCINNATI — Skyline Chili is turning 75 years old.

The Cincinnati-based business is looking to celebrate with a party at Fountain Square on Wednesday, October 9 — and with a unique attempt at creating a new Guinness World Record.

The chili chain said it's hoping Skyline fans can make a first-ever attempt at forging a world record for the most photos of a hot dog uploaded to Instagram in one hour.

Anyone who wants to help should post their cheese coney photos to the 'gram on Wednesday specifically between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Here are the steps you need to follow:



Make sure your Instagram is set to public

Post photos of cheese coneys in the designated hour

Use the hashtag #SkylineChiliWorldRecord

Photos must be on feeds — Stories do not qualify

Outside of that, the birthday bash itself will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fountain Square. Skyline won't be the only eatery participating in the festivities either; attendees will also be able to also enjoy Cincinnati-area favorites Graeter's and Dewey's Pizza.

Mascots from the Bengals, Reds, FC Cincinnati, the University of Cincinnati, Xavier and the Cincinnati Cyclones will also all be in attendance.

To top it off, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval will be there to officially dub the day "Skyline Chili Day" in honor of the business's 75th birthday.

Finally, representatives from Skyline Chili's new (controversial) beverage vendor, The Coca Cola Company, will announce donations it plans to make to Cincinnati-area organizations that work to combat food insecurity.