Prosecutor: 26-year-old man indicted in 2017 fatal shooting in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — A 26-year-old man was indicted Monday for a 2017 homicide in South Fairmount, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office said.

Deonte Wilson, 26, was indicted by a Hamilton County grand jury on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of robbery in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred May 16, 2017, in the 1900 block of Fairmount Avenue.

All the charges against Wilson are related to the death of Anthony Gray, 50, who was shot during an alleged marijuana drug deal, the prosecutor's office said.

The prosecutor's office also said the case "went cold" until recently, but they did not specify what led police to Wilson or what information sparked the investigation back up.

"Nine years may have passed, but the pursuit of justice never stopped," Prosecutor Connie Pillich said. "A victim's family should never have to wonder whether their loved one's death has been forgotten. This indictment is the result of Cincinnati police investigators continuing to follow the evidence and pursuing information no matter how much time has passed."

Wilson is currently in prison serving a sentence on an unrelated 2022 homicide, the prosecutor's office said.