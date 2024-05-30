Shoppers could save up to 70% on groceries at new discount store in Eastgate

CINCINNATI — Clermont County shoppers will soon have a new option for discounted groceries. Grocery Outlet is opening in Eastgate in just a few weeks.

The store's owner, Matt Alicea, said product prices at Grocery Outlet are generally 40 to 70% lower than typical grocery stores.

"Everybody right now is on a budget, inflation is ridiculous,” said Heather Brewster, who lives in Eastgate. “I'm super excited about this. I'm hoping it'll give Walmart and Meijer a run for their money."

Brewster went to the store at 650 Eastgate S Drive on Thursday to check if it was open yet.

"I just saw the sign a couple weeks ago, and wanted to go into take a look," she said. "The countdown is on."

Alicea showed us around the store and gave a sneak peek of what's to come.

"We carry all the big brand name items, so we'll have your Kellogg’s, Kraft Mac and Cheese, all the things your customers desire, we sell it — just at cheaper discounted prices for them," Alicea said.

A spokesperson for the store revealed some of the prices at Grocery Outlet:



Eggs — $1.99

Bread — $1.79

Cereal — $1.99-2.99

The only difference from other main grocery stores is Grocery Outlet does not slice meat and cheeses in-house. Alicea said they've got just about everything else.

"We carry everything down to your household goods, laundry, paper product, pet — even health and beauty product as well," Alicea said.

Alicea said there has been a huge interest from the community. He said on Wednesday they had at least 100 people come to the store trying to shop.

They'll have to wait just a few more weeks. The official opening to the public is on June 20.

You can get more information about the grand opening on their Facebook Page.