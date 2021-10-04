Shooting reported near Woodward High School

CINCINNATI — A student was shot across from Woodward Career Technical High School late Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Police told WCPO the shooting happened after 4:30 p.m. "in the vicinity" of the Bond Hill high school, at the corner of Seymour Avenue and Reading Road. Crime scene tape was set up across the street from the school on Seymour Avenue.

Cincinnati police sergeant Kelvin Lynn said the victim was shot in the arm off of school grounds. Police say he is a student at Woodward.

There were several events happening at Woodward at the time of the shooting, including a football game, police said.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is still at large. The student was hospitalized.

WCPO will post more updates as they become available.