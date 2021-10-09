Watch
Shooting leaves man dead in Roselawn

Jose Luis Magana/AP
Yellow crime tape blocks off an area. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Posted at 11:01 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 23:19:45-04

CINCINNATI — One man was killed following a shooting Friday night on Reading Road, just north of Summit, in Roselawn.

Cincinnati Police say the shooting happened just before 10 p.m.

Police blocked off Reading Road in front of Brandy's Nightclub.

In May, a shooting at the nightclub left one man dead and three others wounded.

Right now, we do not know if anyone was arrested or the person's name that was killed.

CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information comes in.

