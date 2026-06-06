Sheriff: Suspect not located after leading police on multi-state chase

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A suspect is on the run after leading officers on a multi-state chase that ended in Green Township.

Multiple agencies blocked off Brierly Ridge Drive at Brierly Creek Road in Green Township after police said a suspect got out of their vehicle following a police chase.

Indiana State Police said they had a warrant for a suspect's arrest in Batesville, but the suspect fled, leading police eastbound on I-74 into Ohio.

ISP said its officers stopped the chase once the suspect entered Ohio, and local police took over.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said their office picked up the pursuit around Harrison, Ohio after receiving a call from ISP just after 4:30 p.m.

HCSO said the pursuit continued into Green Township and the car "briefly became disabled" on Brierly Creek Road because of sticks.

The suspect then fled on foot, according to HCSO, and has not been located.

HCSO said there is no known danger to the public.