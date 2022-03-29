Sheriff: Person shot twice at gas station in Sycamore Township

Watch
Posted at 5:57 AM, Mar 29, 2022
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was shot twice at a gas station Monday night in Sycamore Township, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said just before midnight deputies responded to a shooting at the BP gas station at Kenwood Road and Montgomery Road.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies found the person shot twice. The shooting happened across from the Kenwood Towne Centre.

The victim was taken to UC Hospital. There is no word on the victim's current condition.

The sheriff's office said a person of interest is being investigated. Investigators said the shooter and victim know each other and this was not a random act.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

