Sheriff: Man dies in motorcycle crash in Franklin County, Indiana

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. — A Cincinnati man has died in a motorcycle crash in southeast Indiana, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

In a press release, the department said deputies responded to reports of the motorcycle accident on Sunday at about 2:54 p.m.

The incident occurred on Indiana State Route 252 near Raymond Road.

The release states deputies found Jeffery Ogle, 67, was traveling west on State Route 252 on a 2007 Harley-Davidson when, for reasons currently unknown, he lost control of his motorcycle. Ogle subsequently veered off the north side of the roadway and collided with a fence.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

At this time, deputies have not said whether Ogle was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

State Route 252 was closed for about an hour and a half while deputies investigated.

The road has since reopened.