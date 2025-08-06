Sheriff: Man arrested for 'road rage incident' fired a gun at another driver in Clermont County

TATE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Brown County man has been arrested after he allegedly fired a gun at another vehicle while driving in Clermont County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Clermont County sheriff said 35-year-old Miles Popp is facing one charge of felonious assault.

At around 7:40 p.m. on August 4, deputies were dispatched to an area near East Plane Street and Starling Road in Tate Township for a report of a person with a weapon.

When deputies got to the scene at around 7:54 p.m., they spoke to the alleged victim, the sheriff's office said.

That person told deputies that he was driving west on Starling Road behind a blue Kia Rio that was operating erratically; when the person attempted to pass the driver to create distance, he told deputies he heard three pops.

The alleged victim told deputies he then felt something hit his neck and face area.

That "something" was shattered glass from the alleged victim's rearview mirror, which had been hit by an unknown object, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver was not injured.

Sheriff's deputies were able to find a bullet entry point on the right side of the alleged victim's vehicle, with multiple projectile fragments inside.

After issuing a "be on the lookout" notice for the suspect's blue Kia Rio, troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol found the vehicle at around 11:40 p.m. the same evening.

When troopers found it, the Kia Rio was unoccupied and parked in Pike Township in Brown County; law enforcement were able to find Popp at the residence nearby and arrested him.

According to the sheriff's office Popp admitted to detectives that he'd fired one round from his vehicle; when detectives searched the Kia Rio, they found a loaded firearm in the glove box.

Popp is being held in the Clermont County jail on a $500,000 bond.