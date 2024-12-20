Sheriff: Man arrested after twin babies taken to doctor with 'suspicious bruising'

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with endangering children after doctors found bruises and abrasions on twin babies left in his care, according to the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

In total, 38-year-old Charles Lewis is facing four counts of endangering children after he was indicted Friday morning.

The sheriff's office said it was notified by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office on December 9 after twin 2-week-old babies were taken to Cincinnati Children's Urgent Care walk-in clinic in Anderson Township.

Staff at the urgent care contacted authorities after noting "suspicious bruising" on the children, the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies spoke to the mother of the twins, who told them her children had no injuries when she left her home at 2:30 p.m. that day. Deputies said she told them she never left the apartment complex and was gone just 10 minutes when she received a call from Lewis, where she could hear at least one of the babies crying in the background.

During the call, Lewis told the mother he'd found injuries on one of the infants, so she returned home to check on them, deputies said.

The mother noticed bruises and abrasions on both children and told deputies Lewis was the only person watching the twins while she was gone, according to a press release.

Medical attention was not sought for the children until hours later at around 8:30 p.m., according to deputies.

"Medical staff at Cincinnati Children's Medical Center examined the infants and determined the injuries were most likely a result of physical abuse," reads the press release from the Clermont County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said during an interview with detectives days later, on December 11, Lewis admitted he'd caused the injuries to the children.

Lewis is being held in the Clermont County jail on a $250,000 bond.