Sheriff: 30-year-old man killed in Hamilton County crash

CINCINNATI — A 30-year-old man is dead after a crash on Hamilton Avenue overnight Monday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said in a statement.

The exact time of the crash is not specified in the statement.

The deceased was identified as Ronnell Payne by Kyla Woods, the Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer.

Investigators determined Payne was traveling northbound on Hamilton Avenue when he ran off the left side of the roadway and into the parking lot of a gas station where he struck a tree.

The exact location of this crash was not specified by the sheriff's office.

Payne was pronounced dead at the scene, Woods said.

Payne was traveling at a high rate of speed, and drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, Woods said.

Payne was not wearing a seat belt, Woods said.