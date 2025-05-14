Sheriff: 17-year-old killed in head-on crash in Butler County

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 17-year-old driver is dead after a head-on crash in Liberty Township on Wednesday, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

Jones said officers responded to Maude Hughes Road, just south of Kyles Station Road in Liberty Township at around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The early stages of the investigation show that a 17-year-old boy driving a Honda Civic was heading north when he crossed the center yellow line "for unknown reasons" and crashed into a 2021 Ford Transit van heading south, Jones said.

The 17-year-old was taken to UC West Chester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff.

The driver of the van was also taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

What may have caused the crash remains under investigation, Jones said.