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Sheriff: 1 dead after head-on crash in Butler County

Butler Co. Sheriff Car.png
Butler County Sheriff Office
Butler Co. Sheriff Car.png
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HANOVER TWP., Ohio — A woman is dead after a head-on crash in Butler County Thursday morning, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened around 6:52 a.m. Thursday morning on SR-177 in Hanover Township.

The preliminary investigation showed that a 29-year-old woman driving a 2011 Kia Soul was heading north on SR-177 when she traveled left of the center line and crashed into a 2011 Jeep Cherokee head-on, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver of the Jeep was able to transport himself to a local hospital for treatment, the sheriff said.

The 29-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the crash scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

WCPO 9 News at Noon

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