Sheriff: 1 dead, 2 injured in Butler County crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and two others hospitalized in a head-on crash in crash early Saturday morning, Butler County deputies said.

Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 3 a.m. on U.S. 127 south of Harris Road.

Investigators determined a 2014 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on 127 when it went left of center and struck a 2014 Chrysler 300 head-on.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota were trapped in the vehicle had to be extracted. Both victims were transported by Air Care to The University of Cincinnati Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Chrysler was killed in the crash, deputies said.

Speed and alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash and are investigating, deputies said.