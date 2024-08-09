Several school supply giveaways in the Tri-State this weekend: What you need to know

It's time for kids to return to the classroom which means back-to-school shopping.

Several organizations across the Tri-State are hosting school supply giveaways this weekend to help students and families.

Here's a list of school supply drives in the area:

MyKidz School Supply Drive

Woodward High School provides free school supplies for homeless students in Cincinnati Public Schools at the annual drive.

Location: 2411 Baltimore Avenue, Cincinnati, OH, USA

Date: Saturday

Time: 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

North Side Back-to-School Community Event

The school supply drive, put on by Guiding Light Mentoring, plans to give over 500 elementary students — or families with kids in elementary school — supplies, backpacks and community resources.

"The goal of the event is to bring the Northside and surrounding communities together while preparing youth for the upcoming school year despite any financial difficulties and challenges experienced by families," according to a press release.

Attendees can also enjoy several activities, free food, a resource fair [no age limit] and more. Anyone can attend the free event. It is first-come, first-served.

Children must be at the event to get supplies.

Location: McKie Recreation Center | 1655 Chase Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45223

Date: Saturday

Time: 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Fiesta NKY Back-to-School Event

The school supply drive is for the Hispanic Community in Northern Kentucky. Notebooks, pencils, backpacks and markers will be distributed at the event. Participants will also be offered a free Yoga class.

"The event aims to facilitate access to school supplies and much-needed resources for Latinx families in Boone County while also eliminating the language barrier," according to a press release.

An interpreter will be at the event for assistance if needed.

Location: UK Boone County Extension Enrichment Center | 6028 Camp Ernst Road Burlington, KY 41005

Date: Saturday

Time: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.

Back(pack) 2 School W/ Peach Tree

Free school supplies and resources will be provided to children from several areas/school districts in and around the Mount Healthy community including Mount Healthy Local School District, Northwest Local School District, Finneytown Local School District, North College Hill City School District and others.

Backpacks, menstrual products, school supplies and more will be provided at the event.

There will also be a DJ, games, raffle prizes, a magician, hair stylists, chair massages and more. Organizations providing resources will also be at the event including Nevertheless, CCCCoaching, Newrui Love in Action and others.

Location: Mount Healthy City Park | 1541 Hill Ave, Mt. Healthy, Ohio 45231

Date: Saturday and Sunday

Time: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday; 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

The Backpack Bonanza

This is Northern Kentucky’s largest school supply giveaway. Backpacks and supplies will be given out to those in need on a first-come, first-served basis.

Volunteers have stuffed about 1100 backpacks with supplies for students grades K-12. Two hundred fifty were distributed for community partners, leaving about 850 for Saturday.

Families interested in receiving a backpack need to bring the following: Photo ID for the adult picking up supplies, proof of an NKY address and proof of children in the home.

Location: St. Elizabeth | 1500 James Simpson Jr Way, Covington, KY 41011

Date: Saturday

Time: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.