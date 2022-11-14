Servatii bringing new Christmas market to Moerlein Lager House this season

CINCINNATI — The Moerlein Lager House will play host to a Servatii-sponsored Christkindlmarkt for the first time this holiday season.

The market will be open every Thursday through Sunday from Black Friday until Dec. 31, when they'll end the season with a New Years Eve celebration.

It will also be open every day during the week of Christmasn, from Dec. 26 through Dec. 31.

The Christkindlmarkt will offer the same trimmings as a traditional European market, offering food, drink and items for sale from open-air stalls. Also available will be traditional choral singing, lighted decorations and entertainments.

Among the gifts guests can buy will be authentic Cuckoo clocks, nutcrackers, ornaments, candies and more, and families can make personalized Christmas stockings and ornaments.

Another staple of the European markets, Gluhwein — warm red wine flavored with spices — will also be available to purchase.

Tickets for the market are available online, as is a schedule of entertainment options. Admission will be free for kids under the age of 12.