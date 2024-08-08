Seats, food, merch and more: Here's what's new this year at the Cincinnati Open

CINCINNATI — Media were invited to get a sneak peek of everything that's new this year at the Cincinnati Open tennis tournament.

The Lindner Family Tennis Center has been undergoing renovations and while there's still more to come, there's still plenty that fans will find different from previous years at the Mason facility.

The first thing folks will notice is that the bleachers they sat on in the grandstand are gone — replaced instead by upholstered stadium-style seats. Lower bowl seats have more padding to the seat bottoms and the pricier seats even come with cooling switches, so fans can keep themselves chill while matches heat up.

Katie Cepero

New owners of the tournament, Beemok Capital, have also unveiled new merchandise ranging from clothing to beverage containers bearing the tournament's new logo.

The Cincinnati Open, which was formerly known as the Western & Southern Open, is celebrating its 125th year in 2024. When the tournament was first held in 1899, it was called the Cincinnati Open for the first two years.

Katie Cepero

Ahead of the 2023 tournament, Beemok added new spaces like a fan zone with added green space, shade coverings, an entertainment stage and a kid zone, in addition to more interactive areas with players.

Beemok released renderings earlier this year depicting the company's redesign plans ahead of the 2024 tournament, which included two new hospitality areas and new practice courts. Those hospitality areas included newly designed suites and a new vision for Top Deck at Center Court.

"These enhancements are another step in that continued investment to better the facility and, with it, the experience for all Cincinnati Open attendees," said Bob Moran, president of Beemok Sports & Entertainment, in a press release.

Katie Cepero

According to Beemok's March announcement, Top Deck at Center Court was fully redesigned, with a portion of it converted into a new space called The Oasis, "an exclusive hospitality offering for select ticket buyers."

The Oasis is designed to resemble an Italian courtyard where those select ticket buyers will be able to peruse an exclusive menu highlighted by Veroni Charcuterie.

Media was able to get a first look at some of the culinary offerings that will be available for fans at the Cincinnati Open this year, ranging from colorful salads and light bites to sushi to packed fruit bowls from Playa Bowls.

Katie Cepero

Sonder Brewing has also come up with a special grapefruit Kolsch called "Causing a Racket" that fans can sip while they watch the action.

Beemok also announced the work on the Lindner Family Tennis Center won't stop there. After this year's tournament, even more work will be undertaken as the Cincinnati Open tournament itself expands from 56 to 96-player fields.

Katie Cepero

That expansion means Beemok plans to build a brand new player building, a multi-court indoor tennis facility, improved food and beverage offerings around the grounds, an additional 10 tennis courts and the installation of six pickleball courts.

"While tennis is the main attraction, we want to create a world-class environment for all spectators to enjoy between the match action," said Moran.