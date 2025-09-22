School bus 'flipped multiple times,' injuring 2 adults in Pendleton County Monday morning

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A school bus crashed and "flipped multiple times" in Pendleton County early Monday morning, according to Pendleton County Emergency Management spokesperson Rob Braun.

The crash happened at around 5:45 a.m. Monday morning near SR-330 and Godman Road, Braun said.

Braun said the bus had no children on board at the time of the crash, but two adults — the bus driver and a monitor — were both injured.

The monitor suffered more severe injuries, while the bus driver suffered minor injuries, according to Braun.

Braun said officials have not yet determined what caused the crash.