Savannah Bananas coming back to Cincinnati in summer 2027

Banana Ball is returning to the Queen City.

The Savannah Bananas released their schedule Thursday, which includes two games at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

The Bananas have a two-game set against the Party Animals on Friday, July 23, 2027, and Saturday, July 24, 2027, at Great American Ballpark.

The Bananas last played in Cincinnati in the summer of 2026.

Banana Ball is an alternative form of baseball, similar to the Harlem Globetrotters in basketball, where the emphasis is on entertainment over sport.

Click here for ticket information.