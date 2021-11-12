Salvation Army needs help to meet growing demand

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Salvation Army says it is in need of bell ringers and donations ahead of the holiday season.

The organization believes this is due in large part to people struggling to bounce back from the pandemic.

The Salvation Army estimates it will need to raise almost 50% more through its red kettle campaign than it did last year. In 2020, it got more than double the requests they did in 2019.

To top it all off, the agency has been short on people for years. In addition to volunteers, it does hire people for a modest wage but is now competing in the midst of the labor shortage.

And the pandemic has exacerbated the need for everything from senior meals to living assistance. That is - by the way- one of the ways the Salvation Army spends the money it raises - helping with rent and mortgage. And leaders explain the need is only growing.

"The pandemic cost a number of people their jobs, and so their living situations, for a long time, rent was due and put on a pause and now people are so far back in so many different things, so the need is very great for us to help the community out," said Aaron Moore, a captain with the local salvation army.

If you want to volunteer, the Salvation Army has introduced an easy way to do so. Just head to savolunteer.org to find something that fits your schedule and location.

