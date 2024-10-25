Rumpke investigating 'cyber security incident'

CINCINNATI — Rumpke is investigating after a "cyber security incident," according to a spokesperson with the company.

The company said it's working with forensics experts to investigate what happened, and it will provide notifications and resources to anyone impacted by the security issue — though the spokesperson said at this point, they do not believe customer information is in jeopardy.

"The information security of our employees and customers is and has always been extremely important to us," said the spokesperson in an email. "At this time, we do not believe any customer payment information or payment processing systems have been impacted."

Rumpke's trash services in the Greater Cincinnati area will not be impacted by the incident, the spokesperson said.

The company has not released any information about what was impacted by the security incident.