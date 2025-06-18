Rose Lavelle returns to USWNT roster just in time to play in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Queen City's Rose is back.

Cincinnati native Rose Lavelle has returned to the USWNT's roster after a roughly 6-month-long recovery from ankle surgery. She'll be back in action just in time to play against the Republic of Ireland in the upcoming friendly match at TQL Stadium on June 29, officials announced.

Lavelle last played for the USWNT in the final match of 2024, against the Netherlands in The Hague. She's been a key member of the team since her debut in 2017.

The Mount Notre Dame High School grad was part of the gold medal winning USWNT at the 2024 Paris Olympics and scored a goal in the 2019 Women's World Cup Final. She also has 110 caps and 24 international goals.

Lavelle took to the pitch at TQL Stadium the first time the USWNT played in Cincinnati, but she missed the last match held there. The upcoming USWNT friendly match is the team's third time playing at the home of FC Cincinnati.

The game this summer will be the USWNT's first time facing Ireland since 2023, when the US team swept in two games in a row ahead of that year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

While this is only the third match played by the USWNT at TQL Stadium, they're currently undefeated in the Queen City. In 2021, the team played its first match in the stadium against Paraguay and won 8-0. Then, they returned in 2023 for a match-up against South Africa, which the USWNT won 3-0.