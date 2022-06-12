Roof of historic Davis Furniture building in OTR partially collapses

CINCINNATI — The roof of the historic Davis Furniture building in Over-The-Rhine partially collapsed Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati Fire Department.

The collapse happened just before 10 a.m.

Cincinnati firefighters believed the building has been vacant between 15 and 20 years.

No one was injured.

Main Street between Central Parkway and 12th is closed.

According to Cincinnati Bell Connector, the street car is running on the OTR loop only, meaning street car will turn right onto 12th from Race.

A building inspector is there now.

The fire department is recommending an emergency demolition. According to the fire department, the building inspector said there was a plan to demolish the building already in the works before the partial collapse. Though, it is unsure when that demolition would have happened.

The cause of the partial roof collapse is not known, but the fire department believes it could be due to a lack of maintenance to the building.