Roadways near Vice President JD Vance's Cincinnati home to close this weekend

CINCINNATI — Roads near Vice President JD Vance's home in Cincinnati will be closed this weekend.

We have reached out multiple times to Vance's team to learn whether the Vice President is returning to the house and why he may be back in the Cincinnati area this weekend. We have not heard back.

City of Cincinnati officials announced the road closures on Thursday.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday, through Monday morning, these roads in East Walnut Hills will be closed:



William Howard Taft Road between Torrence Parkway and East McMillan

Collins Avenue at Riverside Drive

The city said drivers are encouraged to use Torrence Parkway, Madison Road and Woodburn Avenue as a detour while the closures are happening.

City of Cincinnati

Those who also live in the area will be able to get to their neighborhood, but they must do so through one of three marked security checkpoints.

Here's where those checkpoints will be located:



William Howard Taft Road and Torrence Parkway

William Howard Taft Road and East McMillan Street

Riverside Drive and Collins Avenue

The city said residents should expect to encounter law enforcement at the checkpoints, and should also factor in extra time when driving to accommodate for the security measures.

Delivery trucks and commercial services delivering to addresses near the road closures will be allowed in, but they must use one of the checkpoints, the city said.