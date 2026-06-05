Roads closed in West Chester after truck lost over 200 gallons of sulfuric acid

WEST CHESTER TWP., Ohio — Several roads in West Chester are closed because a truck has lost approximately 275 gallons of sulfuric acid, according to a spokesperson with the township said Friday morning.

The spokesperson said the spill happened at the intersection of West Chester Road and Barrett Road. The acid was leaking near that intersection, and all of the surrounding roadways have been closed while crews worked to contain it, the spokesperson said. The spill has since been contained to the roadway and the grass nearby, and has been contained, the spokesperson told us.

The West Chester Fire Department was working with other agencies to prevent the acid from entering nearby waterways and reaching local creeks, the spokesperson said.

There is no damage to nearby homes, businesses or the environment at this time, West Chester's spokesperson said.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes; West Chester's spokesperson said the roads will stay closed until the acid spill has been safely contained.