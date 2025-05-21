Remember 'The Pepsi Challenge'? You can try it yourself at The Banks this weekend

CINCINNATI — Perhaps one of the most nostalgic ad campaigns stretching back to the 1970s, The Pepsi Challenge is still alive and well and coming to Cincinnati.

Whether they know how much their company has been at the center of Cincy-area restaurant controversy over the years is unclear, but residents of the Queen City can now take the full challenge themselves.

PepsiCo's website indicates it's revived The Pepsi Challenge for its 50th anniversary with a tour throughout the United States.

This weekend, May 24 through May 25, that challenge is headed to The Banks.

On May 24, soda (or pop) aficionados can take the challenge from 1 p.m. through 8 p.m. out front of Fishbowl. If you can't make it that day, there's a second chance between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on May 25.

Just like in the decades of television ads, participants will be presented with two unmarked cups containing Pepsi Zero Sugar and Coke Zero Sugar.

According to PepsiCo, its product has been preferred in 100% of taste tests in roughly a dozen stops on the tour so far — so we'll have to see how Cincinnati's taste tests fall.

Those who participate will be able to get free Pepsi Zero Sugar, whether they like it or not.

"Pepsi will reward all participants with Pepsi Zero Sugar, because even those with questionable taste deserve a second chance," reads a press release announcing the event.

The soda wars have been alive and well in Cincinnati in years past. Most recently, in 2024, Skyline and Gold Star both made the switch from Pepsi products to Coca-Cola, sparking heated debate online about what that meant for Cincinnatians favorite chili-beverage pairings.

In contrast, in 2013 Frisch's Big Boy fans revolted when the iconic Cincinnati restaurant chain switched from Coke to Pepsi. Then, they cheered in 2015, when its new owner canceled its Pepsi contract to switch back to Coke.