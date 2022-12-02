Watch Now
Redsfest returns after 2-year hiatus

Fan can meet more than 70 current and former Reds players, coaches and broadcasters on Friday and Saturday
Posted at 7:12 AM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 07:12:50-05

CINCINNATI — For the first time since 2019, Reds fans can unite at the Duke Energy Convention Center for Redsfest.

More than 70 current and former Reds players, coaches and broadcasters will be at the weekend event for autographs and meet and greets. Current players include Joey Votto, Jonathan India, Tyler Stephenson, Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and more.

Redsfest features activities for the whole family with interactive games and baseball fields for the kids, game-used gear, tickets deals and more.

The first 8,000 fans each day receive a free Redsfest drawstring bag and sticker sheet.

Reds Community Fund Executive Director Charley Frank says the event is a good way for Reds players and fans to connect tin the off season and all of the profits from the event go directly to the Reds Community fund. Frank says it stands to have a huge impact on youth programming in the community.

See more information on tickets and schedules here.

