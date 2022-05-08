Reds and Pirates split Saturday doubleheader

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pittsburgh emergency catcher Josh VanMeter had a rough time in his first try behind the plate since he was a teenager, and the Cincinnati Reds took advantage to end a nine-game losing streak, beating the Pirates 9-2 in the opener of a doubleheader.

Tyler Stephenson fouled a ball hard off VanMeter’s mask, then hit a tiebreaking, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning that fueled a seven-run burst.

Pirates starting catcher Roberto Pérez was helped off the field with a hamstring injury in the top of the eighth.

Backup catcher Andrew Knapp was ejected by plate umpire Will Little in the bottom of the sixth inning for chirping from the dugout.

In the nightcap, Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer as Pittsburgh won 8-5 for a split.