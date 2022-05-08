Watch
Reds and Pirates split Saturday doubleheader

Reds won the opening game to end losing streak
Aaron Doster/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Lucas Sims yells as he celebrates after the final out of the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Reds won 9-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Posted at 12:17 AM, May 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-08 00:17:52-04

CINCINNATI (AP) — Pittsburgh emergency catcher Josh VanMeter had a rough time in his first try behind the plate since he was a teenager, and the Cincinnati Reds took advantage to end a nine-game losing streak, beating the Pirates 9-2 in the opener of a doubleheader.

Tyler Stephenson fouled a ball hard off VanMeter’s mask, then hit a tiebreaking, bases-loaded double in the eighth inning that fueled a seven-run burst.

Pirates starting catcher Roberto Pérez was helped off the field with a hamstring injury in the top of the eighth.

Backup catcher Andrew Knapp was ejected by plate umpire Will Little in the bottom of the sixth inning for chirping from the dugout.

In the nightcap, Ke’Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer as Pittsburgh won 8-5 for a split.

